Render Token Trading Down 6.7% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $181.70 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

