Ren Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $173.92 million and $29.89 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

