Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $27.82

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.82, but opened at $28.76. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 2,967 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $888.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.