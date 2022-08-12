Refereum (RFR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.05 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00038322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00066577 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

