RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedBall Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 1,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,646,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,467,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth $11,071,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RedBall Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. RedBall Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.