Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

