Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

8/6/2022 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $116.00.

8/2/2022 – Crocs had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $54.00.

7/19/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

7/19/2022 – Crocs was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley.

7/15/2022 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.42.

Crocs Stock Up 1.6 %

CROX stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55.

Get Crocs Inc alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.