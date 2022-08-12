Receive Access Ecosystem Achieves Market Cap of $6.61 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004425 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.61 million and $18,881.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00517941 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.01865148 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00277137 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
