Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Roth Capital

Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Roth Capital to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:REAX remained flat at C$2.35 during trading hours on Friday. 36,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,801. Real Brokerage has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

