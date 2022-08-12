Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International Stock Up 3.3 %

Reading International stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

