RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

