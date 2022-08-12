Raymond James Upgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $520.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newtek Business Services

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

