Raymond James Upgrades Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Black Diamond Group Stock Performance
BDI opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.26. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$241.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
