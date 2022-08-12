Raymond James Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.87. 1,795,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.06. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$34.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Insider Activity

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 8.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.