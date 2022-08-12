Rarible Hits One Day Trading Volume of $344,995.00 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00013461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $30.55 million and approximately $344,995.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,044.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00066649 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,438,244 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.