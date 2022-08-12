Ramaco Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,986,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,985,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

