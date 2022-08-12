Rally (RLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Rally has a market cap of $136.21 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,143,245,626 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

