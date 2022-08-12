Radicle (RAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00010602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $81.51 million and $4.17 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00039108 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00127522 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.