Radicle (RAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00010602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $81.51 million and $4.17 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00039108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00127522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.