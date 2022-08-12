R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider John M. Sparby Sells 4,691 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.6 %

RCM opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.