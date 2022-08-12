R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider John M. Sparby Sells 4,365 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.