R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider John M. Sparby Sells 4,365 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.