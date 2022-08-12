Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Qumu Stock Performance

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qumu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Qumu worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.