Quilter (LON:QLT) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 131.67 ($1.59).

LON QLT opened at GBX 115.15 ($1.39) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,720.95. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Quilter’s payout ratio is 309.17%.

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 10,000 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,378.93). In other news, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($120,252.49). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,378.93).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

