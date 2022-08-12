Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.16

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $20,160.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,014.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.84 or 0.07911293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00173114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00257518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00671380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00593094 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005506 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,485,311 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

