Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Quantum Stock Down 4.4 %

QMCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,510. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Quantum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quantum by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

