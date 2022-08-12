Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells $388,567.63 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.39. 366,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $150.10.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $2,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Qualys by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.