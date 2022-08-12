Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Decreased by Analyst

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$304.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.93 million.

SunOpta Stock Up 20.7 %

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SOY stock opened at C$13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -233.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.36. SunOpta has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73.

In related news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total value of C$61,995.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$651,689.21.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.