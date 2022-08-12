Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Issued By B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of DDI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive comprises approximately 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

