Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 50.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,576,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 527,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olaplex by 92.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Olaplex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

