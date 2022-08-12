Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Lowered by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

CAE Price Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.