Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stride by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 415,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Stride by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stride

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.