PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 160.05%.
PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance
PYR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 53,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $289.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About PyroGenesis Canada
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
