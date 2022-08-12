PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 160.05%.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance

PYR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 53,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $289.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada

About PyroGenesis Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.