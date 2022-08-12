PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Down 4.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Read More

