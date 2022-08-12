Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,372 shares of company stock worth $263,663. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.