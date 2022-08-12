Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 171.12% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $29.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

