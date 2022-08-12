Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 171.12% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $29.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
