PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,236 shares of company stock worth $3,450,081 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

