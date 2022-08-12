PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.30.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,236 shares of company stock worth $3,450,081 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
