Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. 65,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,073. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

