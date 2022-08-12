Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $253,787.18 and $133.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

