PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.