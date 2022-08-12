Prudential plc (PUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. Prudential has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prudential by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

