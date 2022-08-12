Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Down 47.3% in July

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 15th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,738,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943,245. Propanc Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.