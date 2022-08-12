Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.10, but opened at $51.05. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 14,053 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.57.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

