Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Cap of $85.60 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

