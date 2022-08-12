Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16,274.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.38. 15,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,384. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.22. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

