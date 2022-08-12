Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

Insider Activity

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Progress Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

