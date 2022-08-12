Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
Progress Software Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Progress Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
