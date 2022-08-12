Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Professional from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Professional to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Professional Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,017. The company has a market cap of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.19. Professional has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional

About Professional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Professional by 280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 32.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 51,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Professional during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More

