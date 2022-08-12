Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Professional from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Professional to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,017. The company has a market cap of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.19. Professional has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
