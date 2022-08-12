PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRV.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

