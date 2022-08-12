Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $13,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

