Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at SVB Leerink

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 in the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Privia Health Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Privia Health Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Privia Health Group by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Privia Health Group by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 160,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

