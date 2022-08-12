Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $35,101,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.