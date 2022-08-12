Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 749,028 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

